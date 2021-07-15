https://justthenews.com/nation/states/republican-lawmaker-asks-forensic-audit-2020-wisconsin-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One Wisconsin Republican wants to see if folded or printed ballots were counted in Wisconsin as they were in Georgia and Arizona.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) on Thursday asked for a full forensic audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

“We need to create transparency and settle the debate of truth vs. conspiracy,” Ramthun said in a statement. “There is nothing of greater importance than ensuring that we uphold our constitutional rights to have a government of, by, and for the people.”

Ramthun wants Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau to look and see if Wisconsin had any machine-folded mail-in ballots, or ballots that were printed as opposed to filled in by hand. He also wants to know if there were some absentee ballots that came back too perfect.

Ramthun said audits in both Georgia and Arizona found similar questionable ballots there.

“The findings of two other states that show evidence of fraud that saw similar irregularities in their elections, it is our duty as a Legislature to restore confidence in our elections process,” Ramthun said.

Ramthun wants to focus on the Wisconsin-Five, referring to Milwaukee, Dane, Kenosha, Racine, and Brown counties. Those are Wisconsin’s five most Democratic counties and the counties that saw most of the state’s “Zuckerbucks.”

There are already several investigations into the November 2020 election in Wisconsin, including one by the Assembly’s elections committee and one headed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

