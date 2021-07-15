http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/349qKb23npA/with-justice-drew-2.php

I am scheduled to join Jon Justice and Drew Lee for the weekly Justice & Drew round table tomorrow morning from 7:00-9:00 a.m. (I am not sure producer Samantha Sansevere will be on hand this time.) The show runs from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. weekdays on Twin Cities News Talk AM 1130. It is available via live stream here and in podcast form here.

The show covers local and national news with a sense of humor and an upbeat twist. Entertaining while they educate, Jon and Drew provide a crucial counterpoint to the editorial cowardice and stupidity of the Star Tribune. I think that it is safe to say that state representative John Thompson will be a subject of discussion, as he has been all week.

The show has been extraordinarily hospitable to John Hinderaker and me as well as John’s colleagues at the Center of the American Experiment. Along with Alpha News, Justice & Drew is the most important source of local news in the Twin Cities. Please check it out tomorrow if you might find it of interest.

