Separations for Black Players

Nothing says unity like separate National Anthems

The National Football League (NFL), apparently looking to lose even more fans over social justice nonsense, has decided to allow the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — known as the “black National Anthem” — before games in the 2021 football season. Apparently the NFL missed the wave of patriotism we saw before hockey games in the 2021 playoffs, which began with the New York Islanders fans. They also seem to have missed the “boos” from fans who are sick of political correctness in their sports.

Fact-O-Rama! No member of the NFL has ever taken a knee for all the women beaten by their own players.

Last season we saw social justice slogans such as “End Racism” etched into the end zones. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who is worth $150 million, is not only down with the cause, he claims he “personally protests” with the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization.

“We, at the National Football League, believe Black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country,” Goodell stated in a video last year. “Without Black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

Can we start the unity with ONE National Anthem for ALL Americans? Nah.

NFL to play “Black National Anthem” from now on before major events like the Super Bowl. It WILL NOT replace the National Anthem. https://t.co/zoenNF19hp — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 15, 2021

What’s Old Is New

This is the same woke NFL that wouldn’t allow the late, great Rush Limbaugh to buy into a team, though they could never prove definitively why Limbaugh shouldn’t be an owner.

“This is not about the NFL, it’s not about the St. Louis Rams, it’s not about me,” Limbaugh said in 2008. “This is about the ongoing effort by the left in this country, wherever you find them, in the media, the Democrat Party, or wherever, to destroy conservatism, to prevent the mainstreaming of anyone who is prominent as a conservative. Therefore, this is about the future of the United States of America and what kind of country we’re going to have.”

Rush was right.

