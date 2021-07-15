http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/L3CGrq1TGWs/

MLB’s 2021 All-Star Game turned out to be the second lowest rated of all time after playing on the heels of the league’s controversial decision to move the game from Atlanta due to Georgia’s election integrity law.

Indeed, in terms of low-ratings, the 2021 All-Star Game was only outdone by the 2019 ASG — but only by a scant one percent — allowing 2019 to retain its shameful crown as the least-watch All-Star Game ever.

To show how far the All-Star Game has fallen, in 1980 the broadcast earned 36 million viewers. By 2015, only 11 million cared to tune in. This year, the league’s big match-up only garnered 8.24 million viewers. 2019’s dismal showing only reached 8.14 million. (There was no All-Star Game in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

The game, of course, was steeped in woke controversy when Major League Baseball yanked the game from Atlanta and moved it to Colorado because the wokesters at MLB didn’t like Georgia’s new voter integrity law.

The decision proved so unpopular that even a plurality of black voters said moving the game over Georgia’s voting laws was a bad idea.

As the game ramped up, the Republican Party launched an ad campaign taking MLB to task for harming Atlanta’s black-owned businesses.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

