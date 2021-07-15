https://nationalfile.com/breaking-youtube-bans-national-file-day-before-immigration-documentary-release/

Liberal Big Tech video sharing platform YouTube terminated the official National File account on Thursday, citing unspecified severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines. YouTube has expressed a zealous commitment to purge its platform of independent media that strays from mainstream left-wing narratives.

The message from YouTube received by National File on Thursday read, “Hi National File. We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube.”

National File editor-in-chief Tom Pappert noted that the ban came shortly before National File releases the documentary “Destination Dover” covering the UK migrant crisis, stating, “The fact that YouTube would ban us the day before we release our first documentary, especially when its subject is the global migrant crisis championed by globalists, is quite frankly comical.”

“Thankfully, Big Tech no longer has a monopoly over information,” Pappert said. “There are new platforms that are better than YouTube in every way, ranging from Gab TV, to Banned.Video, to Rumble. When YouTube resorts to acts of blatant censorship, it only takes away their market share. Maybe the globalists at Alphabet Inc. don’t care about money anymore?”

Pappert concluded, “The most disgraceful part of this ban is that their excuse was ‘spam’. We are a news publication, and the videos that appeared to upset YouTube the most are episodes of National File TV, a commentary program. YouTube clearly wanted to get rid of us, and they wanted to do it before this documentary could be released, so they picked a reason – any reason – and went with it. Very embarrassing behavior from the big tech giant.”

National File’s Jack Hadfield, who conducted extensive on-site reporting for the “Destination Dover” documentary, also noted that the ban happened to coincide with the documentary’s planned release date. “There is no such thing as a coincidence when you’re dealing with Big Tech. National File is fortunate enough to have other platforms, like Gab, where we can still upload this video and reach just as many people.”

While YouTube remains committed to censoring independent media outlets, partisan left-wing organizations are still allowed free reign on the platform. The account of pro-left wing rag Right Wing Watch was recently reinstated after left-wing journalists complained on Twitter.

