https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/07/15/zero-covid-catastrophe-participating-nations-see-new-records-across-the-board/

Zero COVID, the idea that heavy-handed government edicts and population controls can permanently eliminate a coronavirus from a country, is now failing spectacularly everywhere it is being tried.

You might not read about it in western corporate press agencies, but Zero COVID nations are seeing explosions in COVID-19 cases across the board. The widely praised “success story” countries that followed the radical ideology that is Zero COVID have not only failed to contain a virus, but are now witnessing the uncontrolled spread of that virus in their population centers. The governments committed to this pseudoscientific, totalitarian adventure are scrambling for options, and responding by locking down their nations and further violating the rights of their citizens. The lid has flown off the Zero COVID pressure cooker, revealing the shortcomings of such a reckless ideological endeavor.

Let’s take a look at how “Zero COVID” nations are holding up:

Australia

Australia is arguably the most dedicated large nation to a Zero COVID strategy. The country has been closed off from the vast majority of the world since the beginning of COVID Mania. Even many Australian citizens have been unable to enter or leave the country.

Australia has pursued so many lockdowns that it’s pretty much impossible to keep track of what number we’re currently at. Zero COVID has been an unmitigated disaster, as Canberra’s elimination strategy has unsurprisingly failed to permanently move cases to zero.

Sydney announced today that they’re extending their lockdown again after the initial order & first extension failed to control the outbreak I really do think they’re getting close though, maybe just a few thousand more lockdowns and they’ll finally eliminate COVID from the earth pic.twitter.com/IqaKkt1C6x — IM (@ianmSC) July 14, 2021

On Thursday, Melbourne and Sydney, Australia’s two largest cities, enacted yet another lockdown. This will be Melbourne’s fifth lockdown in the span of a year and a half.

The Australian state of Victoria was ordered into a five-day lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 infections, joining Sydney as the country’s two main population hubs battle an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant https://t.co/W7GJvzzGpi pic.twitter.com/iap9AcUVHj — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Australia’s lockdowns have been infamously ruthless. In some places, lockdowns meant citizens were only allowed to leave their homes for one hour a day, and they were not allowed to travel outside of a certain radius from their homes. In many places, the act of protesting is illegal, and it will be met with by riot police. Australia has also enacted mandatory quarantine camps for citizens who are privileged enough to be allowed to return to the country.

Vietnam

Labeled a Zero COVID “success story” by the corporate press for its ultra stringent policies, cases are now exploding in Vietnam. The government, in full panic mode, has responded by locking down major cities, only for the case count to continue to move upwards.

69 COVID-19 deaths announced as caseload tops 40,000 with record daily increasehttps://t.co/PLr1WtXhSS pic.twitter.com/shvbjXA22m — Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) July 15, 2021

Vietnam orders COVID-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City https://t.co/b7ExJxmyoI pic.twitter.com/OE9hmXtGGw — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 7, 2021

South Korea

Seoul set up one of the most intrusive COVID surveillance regimes in the world. Applauded by authoritarians as a country that had its priorities in order, South Korea was supposedly the model “contact tracing” nation. Today, South Korea is seeing record numbers across the board. This week, the country has seen record case loads. Zero COVID has failed, and the government has responded by restricting rights even further.

Amid growing concerns over the more contagious Delta variant and a stagnating vaccine rollout, South Korea tightened restrictions across most of the country as new COVID-19 cases soared past previous daily peaks to 1,615 https://t.co/9QcYJcoJtu by @HeeShin pic.twitter.com/8h9DY2y5ZJ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021

Singapore

Once a Zero COVID nation in good standing with the radical ideologue “public health experts,” the government in Singapore wised up and decided last month to drop the idea of forever eliminating a minimally threatening endemic virus.

China

China is lying about its COVID numbers and just about everything else. The Chinese Communist Party claims to be a Zero COVID participant, but in reality, Beijing has been fooling the world about mitigation and suppression “successes” since day one of COVID Mania.

Thailand

Thailand, a widely praised “success story” for its strict lockdowns and other draconian policies in pursuit of Zero COVID, is setting its own COVID case records.

#Thailand‘s COVID-19 cases rose by 9,207 on Friday, the second-highest daily record since the start of the pandemic, as the country mulls to tighten social distancing rules once again to contain the surge in infections. pic.twitter.com/uQR1ltkoOd — Newsflash GBA (@GbaNewsflash) July 9, 2021

New Zealand

New Zealand, which has been in a self siege since the beginning of 2020, remains completely committed to its Zero COVID elimination strategy. Like Australia, the country has set up quarantine camps for people who have been granted access to the nation. Due to isolation-related COVID “immunity debt,” the country is seeing skyrocketing hospitalizations among children, who are not threatened by COVID-19.

‘Doctors say children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering’https://t.co/YdA0pYFpax — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 9, 2021

Free from COVID (for now), emergency rooms are said to be at a “breaking point” in the country, with the country dealing with unknown “winter illness.” It seems the Zero COVID fanatics have forgotten that there are still other ways to get sick.

‘There is no capacity’: Several emergency departments ‘at breaking point’ as winter illnesses overwhelm hospitals https://t.co/tiJk6IXCsf — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) July 15, 2021

Kiwi officials have not even commenced discussions over how long they will remain committed to their self siege strategy. Their closed borders have resulted in a massive shortage among hospital staff.

Summary

Every country that has embraced the radical notion of Zero COVID has ended up failing to contain a virus and/or failing to accept that the costs of attempting to contain a virus have been exponentially worse than the benefits of containing the virus. The promised “cures” have been infinitely worse than the disease. There are no longer any “success stories” involving nations using tyrannical means in an attempt to stop a virus. Zero COVID, as any rational person could have predicted a long time ago, has failed in spectacular fashion.

Article cross-posted from The Dossier.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

NOQ Report and ACM Newsletter

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

