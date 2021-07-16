https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/aocs-response-to-the-cuban-uprising-is-so-terrible-that-even-democrats-are-condemning-it/

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite For a week or so, members of the so-called “squad” remained largely silent on the Cuban protests calling for freedom from the communist regime. Certifiably insane Rep. Cori Bush did manage to mention it in passing in order to try to justify the George Floyd riots, but other than that, there’s been basically nothing.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally spoken out, though. In a meandering statement, she spends three of her four tweets condemning the United States and blaming it for the hardships in Cuba. No mention of communism is made, of course, and it was originally in Spanish.

Later, she put the statement in English. We stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and condemn the suppression of the media, speech and protest. We also call for an end to the U.S. embargo and additional Trump-era restrictions that are profoundly contributing to the suffering of Cubans. pic.twitter.com/Fw6Quv5TAN — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 16, 2021 This is the go-to line from communist sympathizers. They’ll half-heartedly denounce the Cuban government, though, they usually focus only on specific actions as if everything would otherwise be fine if the communist dictators just treated people better. But it always comes […]