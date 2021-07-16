https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/07/16/biden-administration-tells-border-agents-to-prepare-for-massive-wave-of-families-will-it-re-start-the-pandemic-n1462326

Sometime this month, Joe Biden will lift the Trump-era public health rule imposed during the pandemic that has kept refugee entries into the United States at a minimum.

But that’s about to change. A senior administration official told the Washington Free Beacon that border agents are preparing to process up to 1200 families a day once the public health restrictions are lifted. That works out to about 375,000 families over the next 12 months — perhaps close to a million people. And that figure doesn’t include any surges in refugees at the border — something that many experts fully expect to happen.

“Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and customs officers are stretched thin trying to protect and secure our border,” said the official. “Asking them to process roughly 6,000 people a week undoubtedly strain already thin resources and increase human trafficking and drug smuggling.”

Flooding the border with refugees will be a tactic used by the cartels to make money. It’s part of their business plan. There will be nothing remotely “humanitarian” about it.

So why does Biden pretend that it is?

The internal directive further damaged morale within national security agencies where staff already feel overwhelmed with initiatives ordered by the Biden administration. These policies all seem focused on the singular purpose of letting in as many migrants as possible and forcing staff attention away from security threats entering the country. Those who spoke with the Free Beacon described an agency undergoing a dramatic transformation under Biden and Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Some now question their mission as they prepare for humanitarian crises on the border after the end of Title 42 and Trump’s “Remain in Mexico Policy.”

“All of these people will become permanent residents. There’s no political will from the Biden administration to deport families once they’re already admitted. The White House knows that,” a DHS official said. “The end of Title 42 will result in de facto open borders.”

Those open borders may restart the pandemic. The Delta variant of the coronavirus has doubled positive tests in the U.S. in the last month, although deaths and hospitalizations have risen far less quickly. It’s not only idiotic public policy. Throwing open the borders in this way is a clear and present danger to citizens of the United States — especially in states along the southern border.

Biden’s dismissive attitude toward Cuban and Haitian refugees should now be seen in the context of his preference for Mexican and Central American refugees escaping poverty and violence as opposed to Cubans escaping Communist repression.

“The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Mayorkas said Tuesday. “To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking. Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States.”

I suppose it’s just fine to risk walking 2500 miles from Central America across a desert to reach the U.S. border, which is what many Central American refugees do.

One individual familiar with internal agency discussions said the Biden administration’s dismissive approach to Cuban and Haitian migrants is shaped in part by the agency’s limited resources. The job of processing thousands of migrants per week on the southern border will require an all-hands effort from immigration officials that leaves little flexibility to address a potential surge from those trying to escape the dueling Caribbean crises.

The border is about to become a hot issue once again due to Biden’s choices.

