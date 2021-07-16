https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/biden-communism-is-a-failed-system-and-i-dont-see-socialism-as-a-very-useful-substitute/

It’s not every day that the ‘President’ Biden and his Press Secretary repudiate the Left’s socialist national agenda, but that is essentially what they did today in separate briefings with reporters. While these could be just dismissed as throwaway lines, it’s important to consider the context in which they were spoken.

The abject failure of socialism has placed the nation’s left in an untenable predicament.

For brevity, we have just included the ‘presidents’ remarks. The press secretary’s remarks can be found here. While double-dealing is the watchword with the nation’s socialist left and a tendency on their part to talk out of both sides of their mouths. This does highlight their extreme predicament at this point.

“Communism is a failed system. A universally failed system. And I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute” – Joe Biden

They would prefer that the implementation of the vestiges of their base ideology be uncontroversial. These protests in Cuba and elsewhere show that it’s not the ‘Utopian’ ideology it’s all cracked up to be. There is something about black berets beating innocent people in the street that proves to people that there is something behind the façade.

Critical theory means a one-sided discussion on how their system is better by default.

Anti-liberty Leftists love to lie about how it’s all supposed to work. The whole purpose of ‘critical theory’ is to attack economic liberty and tear it down as a way of ‘selling’ their socialistic snake oil. They never actually make the case for socialism, only that it’s somehow ‘better’ than what is already in place.

The idea is the supposed failure of economic liberty and the need for socialism because reasons. Don’t expect the authoritarians to make the case for their system because they can’t. That is why they came up with this brilliant method of avoiding it all together.

The Bottom line: The truth finally comes out.

Those who are lacking in basic principles tend to crack under pressure, as we witnessed today. Anti-liberty Leftists ended up in an untenable position of having to defend the indefensible, the authoritarianism of a communist regime.

The situation was made even worse by the fact that they espouse the same socialist national agenda. Thus, they ended up between a rock and a hard place and they ended up doing something leftists try to avoid like the plague, tell the truth.

Intentional or not, the straight-up admission of Biden and Jen Psaki will now come back to haunt them. Because well they are taking us down a road that is towards a similarly dire situation. Having those two sound bites will be extremely useful in countering their socialist national agenda.

