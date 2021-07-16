https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/biden-nominates-woman-with-alleged-eco-terrorist-ties-for-federal-post/

President Joe Biden nominated Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management, but critics say she has a history of “eco-terrorism.” While former President Donald Trump faced opposition at every turn for his nominees, President Joe Biden has faced less trouble from Congress and of course the media.

But, this time, he may have gone too far .

Power the Future , a group that specializes in these issues, expressed their opposition to the nominee.

“Stone-Manning was involved with the eco-terrorist group “Earth First!” while at graduate school at the University of Montana,” Power the Future said.

“In 2002, Earth First! was labeled a ‘radical group’ by the FBI, and gave rise to the Earth Liberation Front (ELF), which was described as a ‘serious terrorist threat’ by the FBI in the early 2000s. You can see why Biden’s pick to run BLM is questionable considering her deep ties to Earth First!, an organization with extensive connections to ecological terrorist movements all over the world.”

Several Senate Republicans announced their opposition to the nominee, a bad sign for Biden’s choice.“Tracy Stone-Manning collaborated with eco-terrorists who had booby trapped trees with metal spikes,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. “She mailed the threatening letter for […]