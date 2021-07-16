https://thepostmillennial.com/report-ghislaine-maxwell-traveled-more-with-bill-clinton-to-escape-from-epsteins-influence?utm_campaign=64469



A new report today sheds new light on the dealing of Ghislaine Maxwell and the Clinton family during the 2000s. Bill saw Maxwell as a middleman to Epstein, but in return she saw a chance to grow more independently from Jeffrey’s world.

What today’s news boils down to is that there were more than the 26 flights aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express” jet that happened.

The Daily Mail explained it all, breaking down the newest details from the ‘Chasing Ghislaine’ broadcast by Vicky Ward.

It’s described that the relationship between Maxwell and Clinton was somewhat independent. While Ghislaine was indeed the middleman between Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein, she also began being her own woman in the 2000s.

Ghislaine wanted an out of some kind from that world, and journalist Vicki Ward said Bill Clinton was that kind of a release valve.

The podcast had Ghislaine’s friend Christopher Mason describe the mood of the era. “She was always, you know, on her way to something, to see someone of extraordinary importance. She was very excited by what she was about to do. And she told me that she was off to see Bill Clinton, and that-that seemed to be a leitlight motif in her conversation for quite a long time.”

In November 2003, it’s said that Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a group of roughly twenty people took a trip to India. This trip was publicly mentioned by Kaiser Permanente and archived by the Clinton Foundation itself. In both cases the claimed purpose was surrounding HIV/AIDS treatments.

The outlet says this wasn’t on Epstein’s dime. Instead the India trip happened through billionaire Ron Burkle. This “close friend” of the Clintons was willing to lend out his private jet for the occasion.

Vicki Ward told the ‘Chasing Ghislaine’ podcast:

“I’ve also only recently learned from sources close to Bill Clinton that he and his post-presidency staff considered Ghislaine to be just as important as Jeffrey – if not more so. She was the go-to person for ‘financial asks’ for Jeffrey’s money by the Clinton Foundation and then the Global Initiative.”

These favors included having Epstein and Maxwell contribute a “high six-figure sum” to be founding members of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Ghislaine Maxwell joined Bill Clinton on a trip to China, Taiwan, and Japan in February 2005, with what was billed as a book tour for Bill’s memoirs. But billionaire Ted Waitt joined them both and he hit it off with Maxwell.

Waitt became the first serious partner in her life, post-Epstein.

Recent developments this month on the subject of Jeffrey Epstein include a newly unearthed second ‘little black book’ further detailing Epstein’s business connections, as well as a judge approving the unsealing of documents related to the financial ties between Ghislaine Maxwell and the Clinton Foundation.

Earlier this year The Sun released photos of Epstein, Maxwell, and President Clinton as a trio meeting publicly in the White House. Last year the former president publicly denied visiting Jeffery Epstein’s private island but that statement was contradicted by his own right-hand man.

