Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonTrump said he hoped COVID-19 ‘takes out’ Bolton: book US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book John Bolton: Biden-Putin meeting ‘premature’ MORE on Friday dismissed the suggestion that former President Trump Donald TrumpPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising J.D. Scholten: Democratic Party is ‘getting blown out of the water’ by not connecting to voters Five people of same Texas family arrested in connection to Capitol riot MORE might have tried to stage a coup after losing the 2020 election, saying his former boss didn’t have enough “advance thinking” for it.

Bolton joined CNN’s Brianna Keilar for an interview regarding recent reports that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyOvernight Defense: Milley feared Trump coup, book says | Gillibrand expects fall vote on sweeping military justice bill | Biden says sending troops to Haiti ‘not on the agenda’ Trump to Pence on Jan. 6: ‘You don’t have the courage’ ‘If I was going to do a coup’ becomes viral Trump punchline MORE was fearful Trump would attempt a coup d’état toward the end of his time in office, Mediate reported.

“The idea of Trump staging a coup does give him too much credit,” Bolton said. “That requires advance thinking, planning, strategizing, building up support, and I just don’t think he’s capable of that.”

“What he was capable of was on a daily basis doing something more and more outrageous than he had done the day before, all to the same end of staying in power. But the notion that Trump could have orchestrated a coup does give him too much credit,” he added.

Excerpts of a forthcoming book from Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker include Milley saying he feared Trump might attempt a coup and claims he told his deputies, “They may try, but they’re not going to f—— succeed.”

Trump responded Thursday to the reports on Milley’s comments, saying the idea he was even thinking about a coup is “so ridiculous!”

“Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of ‘coup,’ and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” Trump said.

Asked back in November about Trump’s attempts to challenge and undermine the election results, Bolton sounded a similar note.

He said calling Trump’s efforts to overturn the election a “nonviolent attempt at coup” would give him “too much credit.”

“I think he’s just playing for time in hopes that something will emerge that allows him either to have a good reason why he’s lost or in his mind, maybe still to win,” Bolton said last year. “But I think that simply emphasizes the need for senior Republican leaders to join those who have begun to come out and say Trump’s behavior is inexcusable.”

