Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis significantly worsened during the month of June after nearly 190,000 illegal aliens were apprehended on the U.S. southern border in what was the fifth consecutive month of rising numbers.

“CBP said that 188,829 migrants were encountered at the southern border, an increase from the 180,034 encountered in May,” Fox News reported. “It is also a sharp rise since when President Biden took office — there were 78,442 encounters in January.”

“The number of unaccompanied children encountered increased by 8%, with 15,253 encounters in June compared to 14,137 in May,” the report added. “Encounters of family units, meanwhile, surged by 25% to 55,805 from 44,746 in May.”

￼🚨BREAKING —> More illegal immigrants were encountered at our Southern border last month than in any month in over 20 years: 188,829 These encounters have increased every single month that Joe Biden has been president. The Biden Border Crisis is getting worse. pic.twitter.com/WlxsGiOHwJ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 16, 2021

Former top Department of Homeland Security officials blasted the Biden administration in response to the latest numbers on its border crisis.

Chad Wolf, former Acting DHS Secretary, said: "These numbers show that the Biden border crisis is not going to stop until the Biden administration reverses course on its open-borders policies. Recently, an MSNBC host claimed during a conversation with me that the border crisis actually began under the previous administration, a misleading claim on many levels. This unfortunately is the reaction by far too many on the left when challenged about the facts of the Biden border crisis. It's time to get back to policies that were working: securing our border and giving law enforcement the tools they need. While the mainstream media chooses not to cover the crisis any longer, I can tell you that local and federal law enforcement officers that I have talked to have never seen conditions so dire. I urge all Americans to stand up for our system of law and order. Stand up for our law enforcement and do not become numb to this crisis."

Mark Morgan, former Acting CBP commissioner, said: "This month we celebrated our nation's independence from a government that treated the law as an inconvenience and put the goals of the elites above the interests of the common man and the rule of law itself. In similar fashion, the Biden administration has turned the rule of law on its head in sparking this border crisis. It has willfully advanced policies to open our borders, reinstitute catch-and-release, and create an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration on our southern border. Make no mistake, the Biden administration has sparked a constitutional crisis in pursuit of what it perceives to be a political benefit. At this point, what other logical explanation is there? This is no longer a time just for words—it is a time for action. It is time for the people's representatives to take meaningful steps to hold this administration accountable for its blatant and willful disregard for our laws. Federal, state, and local leaders should use their considerable authority to thwart this administration's open-borders agenda at every turn. Texas is already leading the way here, and I'm glad to see other states stepping up to support them. Leaders in Congress are also not powerless. They can withhold funding that is directed only at facilitating the crisis instead of truly stopping it, refuse to approve any nominees who will implement this agenda, and support states forced to respond to the Biden administration's inaction. It cannot be 'business as usual' when the White House is violating its most sacred duty to protect this country. Every point of leverage, whether directly immigration and border-related or not, should be used to force the Biden administration to end this constitutional crisis."

