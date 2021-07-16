https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-federal-judge-rules-obamas-daca-program-illegal-blocks-new-enrollments/

A federal judge on Friday ruled the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal and blocked new enrollments.

Recall, Barack Obama granted illegal aliens protection in 2012 when he established the DACA program.

According to reports, more than 800,000 illegal aliens are currently protected under Obama’s illegal DACA program.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a George W. Bush appointee found that the Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and “illegally implemented” the policy.

Judge Hanen ordered the DHS to stop approving new DACA applications.

A coalition of states, with Texas leading the way, filed a lawsuit arguing DACA is unconstitutional.

