https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-squad-member-calling-for-defund-the-police-spent-70000-on-private-security/

So-called ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush reportedly spent upwards of $70,000 on private security after calling to “defund” police departments across the United States.

“Missouri Rep. Cori Bush spent nearly $70,000 on private security over the past three months as she advocated for defunding the police, campaign filings show,” reports Fox News. “Bush’s campaign sent $54,120.92 in payments between April 15 and June 28 for ‘security services’ to RS&T Security Consulting, a New York-based firm with a mysterious online presence, Federal Election Commission records released Thursday show. The Democrat’s campaign also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for “security services” over the same time period.”

“The $69,120 in security payments accounted for more than a third of Bush’s $197,000 in campaign expenditures during the second quarter, the FEC records show. It’s also nearly double what her campaign spent on private security during the first quarter of 2021,” adds Fox.

Read the full report here.

REPORT: Squad Member Cori Bush Wants to ‘Defund Police’ But Spent Taxpayer $$ on Private Security posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.21 A new report from the Daily Caller is shedding more light on squad-member Cori Bush after the Congresswoman allegedly spent taxpayer money on private security after demanding America “defunds the police.” “Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, spent taxpayer money on a day of private security for herself, according to newly released Statement of Disbursements of the House records reviewed by the Daily Caller,” writes the Daily Caller. NEW: Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself Read more here: https://t.co/gaJbuy0Uym — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 2, 2021 “According to the new Statement of Disbursements of the House records, Bush also spent taxpayer funds on a day of private security for herself between Jan. 1 to March 31,” adds the DC. Read the full report at the Daily Caller. SQUAD BACKS HAMAS: Cori Bush Says Squad Will Continue to ‘Fight For Our Rights in Palestine’ posted by Hannity Staff – 5.15.21 Squad-member Cori Bush backed Hamas militants targeting Israeli cities with rockets Friday; saying she will “continue to fight for our rights in Palestine.” “St. Louis sent me here to save lives… We are anti-war, we are anti-occupation, and we are anti-apartheid, period,” said Bush. “If this body is looking for something productive to do with $3 million, instead of funding a military that kills Palestinians, I have some communities in St. Louis where that money can go!” she added. .@CoriBush: “We will continue to fight for our rights in Palestine and Ferguson. We stand with you in solidarity.” pic.twitter.com/OSiPRn9mkP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 14, 2021 Watch Bush’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

