Everybody knows that the media and others helped carry Joe Biden on their shoulders across the finish line last year, and Byron York shared this latest example of how that happened:

And of course there was the assist from Big Tech:

But the ultimate objective was achieved and there’s a Democrat in the White House.

It’s good to be a Democrat and get all the assists for political reasons.

Sen. Tom Cotton spotted some irony:

“We don’t want to politicize the story” said the people basing their decisions on politics.

