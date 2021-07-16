https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/16/caitlyn-jenner-attempts-to-explain-why-honoring-a-work-commitment-is-not-pausing-her-campaign-to-film-celebrity-big-brother-in-australia/

There are media reports that California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner will pause her campaign in order to fly to Australia to film the next season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” but that all depends on what your definition of “pause” is:

Caitlyn Jenner put her gubernatorial campaign on pause to film the new season of Celebrity Big Brother. https://t.co/7EutmZPUeO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 16, 2021

First up, the report says Jenner will be in Australia “well past the September 14 election date”:

.@Caitlyn_Jenner poised to take full advantage of California’s no excuse absentee campaigning provisions.https://t.co/GhWxBjhp29 pic.twitter.com/zQnH0pqiYy — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 16, 2021

Jenner tweeted that she’s not pausing her campaign, but. . .

I have not paused my campaign at all. I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

. . .but Jenner also tweeted that she is “honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor”:

I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save CA! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

So, it’s off to Australia then?

My campaign team is in full operation as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

The campaign did confirm that it has filed the paperwork to run, so that’s a start:

Hi! AP reporter here. Have you filed your campaign paper work and tax returns? — Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) July 16, 2021

Campaign responded to me and says she has filed. — Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) July 16, 2021

