https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/16/caitlyn-jenner-attempts-to-explain-why-honoring-a-work-commitment-is-not-pausing-her-campaign-to-film-celebrity-big-brother-in-australia/

There are media reports that California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner will pause her campaign in order to fly to Australia to film the next season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” but that all depends on what your definition of “pause” is:

First up, the report says Jenner will be in Australia “well past the September 14 election date”:

Jenner tweeted that she’s not pausing her campaign, but. . .

. . .but Jenner also tweeted that she is “honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor”:

So, it’s off to Australia then?

The campaign did confirm that it has filed the paperwork to run, so that’s a start:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...