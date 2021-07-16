https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/07/caitlyn-jenner-leaves-campaign-to-film-celebrity-big-brother

It’s being reported today that Caitlyn Jenner has left the campaign for Governor of California during the most critical time of the race to go film Celebrity Big Brother. While she’s not bowing out of the race, this is clearly a sign as to the commitment level to winning the governorship.

From my perspective, all of the signs are pointing to the fact that this race for governor of California is nothing more than a publicity stunt. Now, I could be wrong. Caitlyn Jenner might have the right intentions in wanting to defeat Gavin Newsom. But when you look at the fact that she’s not holding rallies, only taking big interviews with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and then up and leaves during the middle of the campaign to fly to Australia to film a reality show called Celebrity Big Brother, I don’t think that this points to someone committed to being governor of the of California.

Additionally, Caitlyn is showing her hand by announcing that if she doesn’t win the Recall Election this time around, she’ll run again in 2022. That’s not the killer instinct any of us are looking for. We need an all or nothing candidate. Someone who understands the urgency of the situation. It’s clear that both Larry Elder and Kevin Kiley understand the gravity of the situation. Caitlyn Jenner… not so much.

We need Conservative leadership in California again. That’s been sorely lacking. What’s the agenda of the Republican Party in the state of California? No one has any clue. This is why we need someone like a Larry Elder or Kevin Kiley who can both articulate the current problem with Gavin Newsom’s governorship, all while laying out their vision for the future of California and how to bring it back from the edge of the cliff.

Caitlyn Jenner is not a Conservative. At best, she’s a Progressive Liberal with some Libertarian tendencies when it comes to economics. She doesn’t have the leadership qualities to run a state. She doesn’t know what she really believes, as evidenced by her interviews on Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. She can’t articulate any actual solutions. All she’s got is that Gavin Newsom is bad. I need more than that if I’m going to vote for you.

Clearly, Caitlyn is not committed to this campaign. She should not get any Conservative’s vote for governor of California. I’d be perfectly happy with either Kevin Kiley or Larry Elder. Right now I’m leaning towards Larry because I believe he has that Donald Trump-like quality of cockiness along with an ability to articulate his message so that anyone can understand. This is the kind of Conservatives that we need leading the Republican Party.

