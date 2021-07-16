https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/california-goes-rogue-ignoring-science-and-the-cdcs-covid-19-guidelines/

California has announced that they will continue to require children to wear face masks when they return to school in the fall, no matter what their vaccination status is. This flies directly in the face of the guidelines put forth by the CDC, which state that at least vaccinated kids don’t have to cover their face anymore.

All we’ve heard for the last year-and-a-half is that we have to trust the science. The science, according to the Left, is whatever the CDC says. They can flip-flop, change their mind at a moment’s notice… it doesn’t matter, because whatever this organization says today is what we must accept.

It’s very reminiscent of the book 1984, in which the government literally changes history and narratives on a moment’s notice, fully committing to the new lie. This is done to manipulate the people into buying into whatever propaganda they are putting forth. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a 1984 situation today.

So this has been hammered home into our minds since the pandemic began. First it was don’t wear face masks, they are pointless. Then it was you have double and triple mask! Or we could take a look at how they assured us all that the vaccines are completely safe with no side effects whatsoever, and now they are coming out with disclaimers about life-altering and dangerous diseases and conditions being caused by this mRNA injection.

No matter, the people just gobble it up whatever narrative is being thrown at them. They’ve been trained to “trust the experts” and that is what they will do. When we talk about red-pilling people, it’s less about “making them Republican” as much as it is to get them to wake up from the stupor they find themselves in. Stop just being dumb and blind sheep, and begin to think critically and for yourself. That goes for people in both parties.

We’ve got to understand something… our leaders are not “trusting the science.” They don’t even know what the science is! They are simply pushing whatever narratives best fit their agenda, and when the agenda of the Federal Government is different than the State of California, we begin to see the rift that is occurring.

This should be a wake up call to everyone… there is no science. If there was, then we’d all be on the same page. Children don’t need to wear masks because they are not at risk of either getting or dying from COVID-19, statistically speaking. Those most at risk are those over the age of 45 years old.

If our government was following the science, we wouldn’t be injecting children. We wouldn’t force masks onto little kids. We wouldn’t make young children scared of other people because of this invisible disease that simply our government has blown way out of proportion.

Let’s live in reality, even when the mainstream media and our government are living in a fantasy world. There’s a great line from the book 1984 that says, “There was truth and there was untruth, and if you cling to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.” Let that line stick in your head. You aren’t crazy just because the rest of the world believes a lie.

