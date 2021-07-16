https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/cheap-customer-leave-waitress-garbage-tip-uses-excuse-waitress-wasnt-vaccinated/

People of the internet, gather around and take a knee. We’re in odd times. Complete strangers think they have a right to know your personal medical history. Also, both the Canadian government and the president of the United States . You may find yourself asked if you have gotten your arm-jab yet. In those awkward moments, the only acceptable answer is to ask the person if they have AIDS. When they say it’s none of your business, tell them, “In that case, go f*** yourself.”

A waitress was asked if she got her arm-jab . When she said no, her customer used it as an excuse to leave a crappy tip. I’ll bet you 25% of the total bill the customer does not think they’re the asshole here. He gave me something like four or five percent and said he’d give me the rest when I was vaccinated. The fact that he’s basing my tip off of the vaccination, not on the service provided, is really upsetting to me. Important to note. The waitress? NOT anti-arm-jab. She just hasn’t had a chance to get it yet. What with her being busy and, judging by her age, not what we […]