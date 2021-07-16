https://patriotpost.us/articles/81385-chicken-little-milley-smears-trump-and-supporters-2021-07-16

We’re not gonna speculate about whether Mark Milley is a cross-dresser, but he certainly had his panties in a twist during the Trump years. Our nation’s wokest and worst-ever chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was apparently so scared, so terrified, so petrified by former President Donald Trump that he compared him to Adolf Hitler and his supporters to Nazi brownshirts.

Really? Our nation’s senior military officer? How on earth did such a lily-livered leader rise to a position of such prominence?

As CNN reports: “The top US military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, was so shaken that then-President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup or take other dangerous or illegal measures after the November election that Milley and other top officials informally planned for different ways to stop Trump, according to excerpts of an upcoming book obtained by CNN.”

That book, I Alone Can Fix It, by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, will no doubt be a follow-up hit job to their previous book on Trump. In it, they describe how Milley and the other joint chiefs planned to resign rather than carry out orders from Trump that, of course, never came.

Holy smokes. Where’s Lee Ermey when we need him? Can someone please put some steel in these guys’ spines? Better yet, General Milley, can you please do every red-blooded, patriotic American a favor and resign?

Milley, of course, has already lost the argument. None of what he thought would happen actually happened. But when a joint chiefs chairman compares his duly elected commander-in-chief to one of history’s worst mass murderers, he not only validates Godwin’s Law, he invalidates his standing as a serious, stable, and trustworthy military leader. We don’t need woke Chicken Littles like Milley – dolts who think the January 6 Capitol riot was about “white rage.” We need smarter men and cooler heads calling the shots.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f—king succeed,” Milley apparently told his staff. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns,” he shrieked.

The hits, they kept a-coming. As CNN continues:

Milley viewed Trump as “the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose,” the authors write, and he saw parallels between Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric as a victim and savior and Trump’s false claims of election fraud. “This is a Reichstag moment,” Milley told aides, according to the book. “The gospel of the Führer.” Ahead of a November pro-Trump “Million MAGA March” to protest the election results, Milley told aides he feared it “could be the modern American equivalent of ‘brownshirts in the streets,’” referring to the pro-Nazi militia that fueled Hitler’s rise to power.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is strong with this one. But just for fun, why don’t we take Milley’s concerns seriously. Just for a minute. Other weak-kneed, hyperbolic leftists, after all, have compared Trump to Hitler, and National Review’s Kyle Smith actually indulged them back in 2017. His analysis has aged rather well.

HITLER: Murdered 11 million according to one analysis.

TRUMP: Has murdered no one thus far.

HITLER: Invaded the sovereign states of Austria, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Free State of Danzig, Denmark, France, Guernsey, Hungary, Italy, Jersey, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, the Soviet Union, and Yugoslavia.

TRUMP: Has invaded no sovereign states.

HITLER: Started a world war that killed more than 5 million in his armed forces alone, plus many millions more in other countries.

TRUMP: Has started no world wars.

You get the idea. And you get the idea that Milley is off his rocker. Tellingly, he hasn’t said a word about this account of events, nor does he plan to, according to the CNN article.

But Donald Trump has said a few words. “I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government,” he said in a statement. “Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of ‘coup,’ and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”

