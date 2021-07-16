https://www.theblaze.com/news/chip-joanna-gaines-divorce-not-an-option

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines said recently that fans will never find a story about their messy breakup in some gossip magazine because divorce is not “an option” for them and they’re in it “forever.”

While celebrating the launch of their new television network, called “Magnolia Network,” the beloved do-it-yourself couple sat down with Access Hollywood for a wide-ranging interview, during which the topic of calling it quits when things get hard came up.

Fame and the heat of the national spotlight can often be a source of anguish for couples, but the Gaineses, who are devoted Christians, assured fans that they’re not wired that way.

“Has there ever been a moment for the two of you, where you thought you were going to throw in the towel?” asked Access Hollywood reporter Kit Hoover.

“One thing that I would say is that our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip Gaines responded. “I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind. And I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that’s interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us.”

“That little foundation has definitely served us well because things have definitely been challenging, we’re not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody … but relationally we’re in it forever,” he continued.

“This will never be a gossip mag [situation] that we don’t make it,” he added.







The strength and vibrancy of the Gaineses’ marriage is a large part of what draws viewers to their various shows, and their devotion to each other is something that should be celebrated.

Nevertheless, even the Gaineses have at times become the targets of left-wing cancel culture. In 2016, BuzzFeed published a hit piece deriding the Gaineses for their membership in a church where homosexuality is considered a sin.

In response, Chip Gaines refused to take the bait, saying in a blog post that “we have got to learn to engage people who are different from us with dignity and with love.”

“Joanna and I have personal convictions,” he added. “One of them is this: we care about you for the simple fact that you are a person, our neighbor on planet earth. It’s not about what color your skin is, how much money you have in the bank, your political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, nationality, or faith. That’s all fascinating, but it cannot add or take away from the reality that we’re already pulling for you. We are not about to get in the nasty business of throwing stones at each other, don’t ask us to cause we won’t play that way.”

Then just two months ago, the woke mob came for the couple again, this time attempting to cancel them for donating $1,000 to a local school board campaign. The candidate they supported, who happens to be Chip’s sister, had made keeping critical race theory out of the curriculum a major theme of her campaign.

(H/T: The Daily Wire)

