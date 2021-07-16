http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RqNiszSwXSw/

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro said Friday on “Newsroom” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) fundraising group selling merchandise featuring the solan ‘Don’t Fauci my Florida’ is grotesque and irresponsible.

Navarro said, “I can tell you as a Floridan, I am dismayed and heartbroken to see where we are in the state of Florida, where the cases this last week have almost doubled from the week before. We’re almost at 45,000 cases. One out of every five new cases is coming out of Florida. In the meantime, you have Governor Ron DeSantis, who I just saw work in a cooperative manner with the Biden administration and the mayor of Miami-Dade when it came to the Surfside collapse. Now he is playing to the cheap seats. He is preying on those who want to turn this into an outrage and wedge issue and selling beer koozies, profiting and making campaign money off of COVID, and minimizing the pain of those who have lost loved ones in Florida and across the country. I think that’s grotesque, and I think it’s irresponsible. I don’t think this should be a political issue.”

Co-host Victor Blackwell said, “We put up on the screen the ‘Don’t Fauci my Florida’ t-shirt. He’s also selling this beer koozie, this cooler. ‘How the hell am I gonna be able to drink a beer with a mask on?’”

Co-host Alisyn Camerota said, “It’s hard to drink a beer with a ventilator also.”

Blackwell said, “Really tough to drink with a ventilator.”

Navarro said, “How the hell are you gonna drink a beer if you’re dead? How the hell are you gonna drink a beer if you’re dead? And I speak as somebody whose husband was hospitalized for five days with COVID.”

