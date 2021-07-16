https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/colin-kaepernick-to-publish-childrens-book-about-race-living-courageously-in-truth/
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick published a children’s book about race.
“I Color Myself Different” — marketed by Kaepernick Publishing — will discuss the athlete’s experiences as a black child adopted into a white family. The book is set to release in April 2022 with additional books to follow. We’re honored to collaborate w/ @Scholastic on @Kaepernick7 ’s children’s book, I COLOR MYSELF DIFFERENT, & hope that his story will inspire young people to live courageously in their truth. #IColorMyselfDifferent hits shelves on 4/5/22. Pre-order now at https://t.co/ei83WPSu05 . pic.twitter.com/0FWxMuCtf0
— Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) July 15, 2021
Colin Kaepernick, renowned activist, change-maker, and athlete, and Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, announce a multi-book publishing deal. Brokered in an exclusive offer from Kaepernick Publishing, the agreement includes World rights and all languages for both print and eBook formats.
During a kindergarten exercise on drawing families, Kaepernick remembers putting down the yellow crayon he had been using to draw his family and picking up the brown crayon for himself. This moment crystallized for him the differences marked by his adoption, and how acknowledging those distinctions could encourage us all to be more accepting of ourselves and […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
