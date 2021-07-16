https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-burr-cnn-rant-podcast

Comedian Bill Burr mercilessly obliterated cable TV news networks, especially CNN, which he called, “f***ing morons.”

During a recent episode of his “Monday Morning” podcast, the comedian and actor griped that when his mother-in-law comes over to his home to babysit his children that she watches CNN.

“And do you know what those f***ing morons are doing? Do you know what those f***ing morons are doing? They’re f***ing talking about Trump,” Burr ranted about CNN anchors. “I swear to god. I cannot believe people watch that channel. They’re so dumb.”

Burr pointed out that CNN secretly wants former President Donald Trump to return to the spotlight because cable news is “show business” and the network talking heads “have nothing to talk about.”

“The Mandalorian” star noted that cable TV networks are struggling because “Joe Biden is a f***ing bore!” Burr explained that CNN “can’t b***h about” President Joe Biden because “he’s wearing a blue tie,” implying that he’s a Democrat and CNN is friendly to Democrats.

“So now what do they do? They’re doing what they did the first time to get this guy elected by giving him all this free coverage while they act like they allegedly don’t like him,” Burr said of the media talking about Trump. The media provided Trump with nearly $2 billion worth of free media attention during the 2016 campaign.

“I don’t buy it. They are a corporate news channel,” he said.

“They’re f***ing treasonous un-American pieces of s**t,” Burr said of CNN. “Just like Fox News, MSNBC, just like all of them.”

Burr transitioned into another story of being forced to watch CNN, this time was when he went to the gym. The unapologetic stand-up comedian said he was exercising on an elliptical when CNN was playing on the televisions at the gym, and he wanted to ask someone, “Can you turn the f***ing channel?”

Burr wanted to turn off CNN because he said all of its coverage is negative, and claimed the cable TV network ran nonstop stories about California fires and COVID-19 cases.

“They made it seem like all of California was on fire,” Burr said. “Then they go, ‘Now let’s talk COVID, the numbers are up.’ What is their f***ing deal on those channels? Don’t they have any idea what kind of what they’re doing to you psychologically?”

Burr asked, “How about a positive story? You do a story that involves race relations where people are actually getting along?”

Burr mocked cable TV network executives who only want to air negative news stories that try to “scare the hell out” of the audience, make people “feel like they have a virus” or like “their house is gonna burn down,” and claim “the Nazis are coming back.”

In March, Burr made headlines when the outrage mob attempted to cancel him over jokes he delivered during the 2021 Grammy Awards, including quips about feminists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

