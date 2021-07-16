https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/comedian-reveals-how-he-came-up-with-the-idea-for-his-new-book-about-why-l-a-is-hideous

Comedian Andrew Heaton joined The Chad Prather Show recently and revealed how he came up with the idea for the book, “Los Angeles Is Hideous: Poems About an Ugly City.” Heaton shared his belief that racist policy is the reason why Los Angeles is hideous.

Watch the clip for the full conversation. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

