Contrary to popular belief, Twitter isn’t all bad. Every now and then you see something like this:

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen on here I think pic.twitter.com/TNtrm06xGo — beng (@kicknyrgios) July 16, 2021

It is true that “dudes” can have a fine time talking about sports, but I am not sure why this is a sign of psychological deficiency. This is the guy who became briefly famous over the last 24 hours. Nothing about his profile is surprising:

On the other hand, the above thread, pointed out to me by a family member, caused me to wonder what Wade Boggs is up to. He appears to be thriving, and is definitely patriotic:

Happy Birthday America 🎂 Happy 4th of July weekend to everyone stay safe God Bless the USA 🎆🎇 🌭🍗 🗽 🇺🇸 — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) July 3, 2021

A belated Happy Independence Day to Hall of Famer Wade Boggs.

