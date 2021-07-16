https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/16/congressional-black-caucus-chair-arrested-during-protest-in-senate-building-n402643

The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus was arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon during a protest about voting rights. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and eight others were repeatedly asked by Capitol Police to stop their protest. When the protesters refused to adhere to the police instructions, they were arrested.

When protesters are arrested on Capitol Hill, they usually are handcuffed and taken to the Capitol Police headquarters across the street for processing. That is what happened to these protesters. They received $50 fines. Capitol Police released a statement.

“This afternoon, nine people were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds. At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop. Those who refused were arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307. Two males and seven females were transported to USCP Headquarters for processing.”

Chairman Beatty posted a YouTube video of the event, held by “black women orgs”. A white woman at a United Methodist church introduced herself to the press and then the video goes from there. Apparently, they were aligned as religious groups being involved as voting rights activists. The arrests were peaceful and it looks much like celebrity-fueled protests (Like Fire Drill Fridays) on Capitol Hill where the protesters are happy to be arrested to make a statement. They know they’ll only be given a slap on the wrist. The group were arrested for violating a D.C. law that prohibits “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.”

.@RepBeatty and voting rights activists arrive in the Hart Senate Office Building to hold a protest. Rep. Beatty was later arrested by USCP. pic.twitter.com/TVXw6tbKPP — Bill Clark (@billclarkphotos) July 15, 2021

WATCH LIVE: Speak Out: Call to Action Day on Capitol Hill. Marching to U.S. Senate to demand action. Black women. Free to vote! 📺 https://t.co/bfxE3phv2P — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Where are black women not free to vote in America? Political theatre and partisan hyperbole are alive and thriving this summer. Beatty released a statement, too.

“Today, I stood in solidarity with Black women across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” Beatty said in a statement later Thursday. “We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence our voice.”

Beatty’s Twitter feed is filled with celebrating her fifteen minutes of fame. She even got a hit on MSNBC last night. That’s the thing about these protests, they quickly turn into events being all about the protesters, not the cause. The same is happening in Texas with the House Democrats and a handful of Senate Democrats. They are so overtaken with their own fifteen minutes of fame and press adulation that they can’t see how silly they look. I’m surprised they aren’t all decked out in capes. They are legends in their own minds.

The For the People Act is going nowhere in the U.S. Senate. Chuck Schumer has his hands full trying to get Biden’s infrastructure bills passed leaving taxpayers on the hook for trillions of dollars. Moderate Democrats are holding firm, at least so far, to refusing to go with the radicals that want to end the filibuster in the Senate. The Democrats have such a slim majority in the House and the Senate is evenly split so there is no mandate for any of the progressive agenda, despite what the Democrat talking points indicate.

It seems strange that Beatty focuses on black women and voting rights. Black women are credited with electing Biden in states like South Carolina, so maybe they are to be heralded for saving democracy, or something.

Say, how are the Texas Democrats holding up in their brave fight for democracy in Washington, D.C.? Apparently, they are running out of clean underwear.

You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing our clothes in the sink. #txlege https://t.co/HC8uDSnWk5 pic.twitter.com/DoaatSCqmj — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 16, 2021

Nothing says “take me seriously” like posting pictures of your delicates drying in the bathroom. Some hours later she posted an apology for her silly tweet. Too much information, Donna.

Apologize for distraction from real message. This is serious work we’re doing in DC bringing attn to ensuring the freedom to vote for all. I may be a human who makes mistakes, but there’s no mistake that fair & equal access to the polls is the foundation of our democracy. #txlege — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 16, 2021

Our sister site, Twitchy, has a post featuring a breakout star (sarcasm) for the Texas Democrats. Houston Rep. Gene Wu is married to a local television news station’s political reporter (its so cozy) and he considers himself a Twitter warrior. He even went after a Republican committee chairman in the Texas House with a disability (autism) and is quite proud of himself, being the brave warrior and all.

If someone sucked at being a committee chairman so badly, that the Speaker has to create a completely new committee out of thin air, just to avoid the bill coming through that same committee again… that chairman should return ALL their #txlege pay checks. https://t.co/7bJGVufseP — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

Holy shit. Did you ask OAN to make you look like a serial killer? pic.twitter.com/PCWPNGNdEF — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

What a nasty human being. The whole thing is embarrassing – just like the rest of the political stunt by the Texas Democrats.

