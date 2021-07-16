http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/IXniNWUR488/some-police-push-back-on-bail-reform-citing-wave-of-killings-11626441851

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown this week vowed to step up measures to curb gun violence.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...