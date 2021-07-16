https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-cuba-your-message-is-being-heard-your-bravery-is-being-seen-and-its-worth-it/

BIDEN STATE DEPT: Cuban Protesters ‘Expressing Concerns About Rising COVID Cases’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.12.21

A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.”

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung.

Pro-Democracy protests erupted across Cuba Sunday evening as demonstrators demand liberty, greater economic opportunities, and access to COVID-19 vaccines as the Communist regime targets some journalists and other reformers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: Psaki Grilled on Why Cubans Are Protesting, Says People Unhappy with ‘Mismanagement’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected growing questions surrounding the Biden administration’s handling of pro-democracy protests in Cuba; saying starving Cubans are opposed to “mismanagement.”

“The reason people want to leave Cuba is because they don’t like Communism,” said one reporter with Fox News. “Do you think people are leaving Cuba because they don’t like Communism?”

“I’m not sure what your question is. Why are people leaving Cuba?” asked Psaki. “People are leaving Cuba and protesting as well because they’re opposed to the oppression, the mismanagement of the government in the country.”

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...