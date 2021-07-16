https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-cuba-your-message-is-being-heard-your-bravery-is-being-seen-and-its-worth-it/
BIDEN STATE DEPT: Cuban Protesters ‘Expressing Concerns About Rising COVID Cases’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.12.21
A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.”
“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung.
Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.
— Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021
Pro-Democracy protests erupted across Cuba Sunday evening as demonstrators demand liberty, greater economic opportunities, and access to COVID-19 vaccines as the Communist regime targets some journalists and other reformers.
Spontaneous street protests breaking out in several cities in #Cuba right now with chants of #NoTenemosMiedo (We Are Not Afraid)
Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence,greed & repression is mounting rapidly pic.twitter.com/eSAr8Xrxpf
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021
⚠️⚠️⚠️Atención Cuba⚠️⚠️⚠️
La capital en la calle.#fuerza pic.twitter.com/87LF70HBUR
— Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) July 11, 2021
Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment.
The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening.
Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N
— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021
El malecón de La Habana repleto de pueblo pidiendo Libertad. #DíaHistórico #SOSCuba 🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/iwxdN7cwUy
— Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021
Massive Protests in the streets of Cuba right now pic.twitter.com/7H0KkR7ueX
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WATCH: Psaki Grilled on Why Cubans Are Protesting, Says People Unhappy with ‘Mismanagement’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected growing questions surrounding the Biden administration’s handling of pro-democracy protests in Cuba; saying starving Cubans are opposed to “mismanagement.”
“The reason people want to leave Cuba is because they don’t like Communism,” said one reporter with Fox News. “Do you think people are leaving Cuba because they don’t like Communism?”
“I’m not sure what your question is. Why are people leaving Cuba?” asked Psaki. “People are leaving Cuba and protesting as well because they’re opposed to the oppression, the mismanagement of the government in the country.”
Watch Psaki’s comments above.