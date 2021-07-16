https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/16/cori-bush-wants-defund-police-spent-70000-private-security/

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, spent nearly $70,000 on private security, according to newly released Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

Bush’s campaign sent $54,120.92 in payments from April 15 to June 28 for “security services.” The money went to a security group named RS&T Security Consulting, the FEC records released Thursday show. The Democrat’s campaign also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for “security services,” adding up to $69,120 spent on private security, Fox News first reported.

The security payments added up to more than a third of Bush’s $197,000 campaign expenditures in the second quarter, according to the FEC records. Fox News also reported the amount of money is close to double what Bush’s campaign spent on private security during the first quarter of 2021.

The Daily Caller first reported in April that Bush and members of the progressive-Democrat group in Congress called “the Squad” spent thousands of campaign funds on private security.

In June, the Caller reported that Bush also spent taxpayer funds on a day of private security for herself between Jan. 1 to March 31, after reviewing Statement of Disbursements of the House records.

Bush spent $880.00 on private security services through RSAT Security Consulting LLC on February 19, 2021. (RELATED: Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself)

The company’s Facebook page says that RSAT Security Consulting is led by a team with “50+ years of experience across national security, energy security, police, and military security operations.” RSAT’s Instagram page shows photos of police officers, military members, and members of the Secret Service. (RELATED: ‘The Squad’ Pushes To ‘Defund The Police’ While Spending Thousands On Private Security To Protect Themselves)

Bush, a freshman Democrat who has vocally pushed to defund the police, spent over $30,000 on her own security, according to her April Quarterly 2021 financial report:

On Jan. 18, 2021, Bush spent $1,060.00 on security from Whole Armor Executive Protection in Bowie, Maryland.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis, Jr in her home state.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Bush spent $530.00 on security from Nathaniel Davis in Palo Alto, Calif.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Bush spent $7,743.75 on security from RS&T Security Counseling LLC in New York City.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Sandler, Reiff, Lamb, Rosenstein & Birk in Washington DC.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Bush spent $5,812.00 on security from RS&T Security Counseling, LLC in NYC.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $5,000 on security from Nathaniel Davis Davis, in Saint Louis, Missouri.

On March 15, 2021, Bush spent $2,456.25 on security from RS&T Security Consulting LLC in NYC.

Bush sent out a tweet in Dec. 2020 criticizing former President Barack Obama for not calling to defund the police. (RELATED: Democratic House Candidate Says She Wants To ‘Defund The Pentagon’ To Fund ‘Social Services’)

“With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police,” Bush said in a tweet.

The Daily Caller contacted Bush’s office about the amount of money spent on security, to which they did not immediately respond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

