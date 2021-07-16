https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-mayor-whose-police-command-force-quit-hit-with-gun-charge-child-endangerment

Embattled Democrat Mayor Lovely Warren was hit with numerous criminal charges on Friday, related to firearms and child endangerment.

A grand jury indicted Warren and husband Timothy Granison following a cocaine bust at the couple’s residence in May.

“Both are charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling, both misdemeanors; according to a statement from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office,” the Democrat & Chronicle reported Friday.

A handgun and semi-automatic rifle were found inside the couple’s home, where their 10-year-old child lives.

BREAKING: A Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted @lovelyawarren and her husband, Timothy Granison w/Criminal Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Failure to Lock/Secure Firearms in a Dwelling. @news10nbc — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) July 16, 2021

The D&C noted that “Warren has previously said she did not know about her husband’s activities, nor the guns, and did nothing wrong.”

Back in May, the mayor’s home was raided in connection to a major seven-month-long drug investigation. Granison was arrested and hit with two drug charges and one gun charge. The Daily Wire reported on takeaways from the press conference announcing the shocking news:

Granison’s arrest was part of a seven-months-long investigation; he was not the initial target

There were numerous warrants executed on Wednesday night, in addition to the Granison/Warren home. Seven locations were hit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning and more arrests are expected.

At the time of the arrest, only the couple’s daughter was home, prompting questions from reporters concerning potential child endangerment charges in relation to the gun charge. Doorley refused to comment but noted more charges are coming.

There have already been 2 kilos of crack cocaine confiscated from the busts, which equates to a street value of more than $60,000. Three firearms have been confiscated and more than $100,000 in cash was recovered.

Doorley would not confirm nor deny Mayor Warren’s potential involvement in the investigation, including wire-tapping.

Last month, the embattled Democrat took a shellacking at the polls, losing to a primary challenger, fellow Democrat Malik Evans.

Warren, who was first elected in 2013, said at the time she would not be running on another party line, essentially assuring city councilman Evans to become mayor of Rochester.

Warren sparked national headlines last year for her handling of the Daniel Prude case. In September, the entire Rochester Police Department (RPD) command staff, including then-Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, resigned over the handling of the case and Warren’s actions.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” Singletary said at the time, a veiled shot at Warren. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.”

Following his resignation announcement, Warren fired Singletary. The former Rochester police chief soon after filed a notice of claim to the city alleging defamation of character, hostile work environment, and wrongful and retaliatory termination wherein he accused Warren of repeatedly telling him to lie over the Prude case.

“I repeatedly refused to lie for Mayor Warren,” Singletary said in the filing. “Pressure to support Mayor Warren’s narrative also came from other city officials.”

Related: Entire Rochester Command Staff, Police Chief Resign Over Daniel Prude Case

Related: Democrat Mayor’s Home Raided In Connection To Major Drug Bust; Husband Hit With Gun, Drug Charges

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

