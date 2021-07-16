https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/devastating-floods-in-germany-intense-video-1000-possibly-deceased/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
NEW 🚨 About 60 dead, dozens missing, thousands out of power after devastating floods in Germany
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 15, 2021
At least 60 confirmed dead and more than 1,300 are missing after flooding in Germany.
Anwohner retten Feuerwehrmann 👏🤝👍🏼🤝👏 Residents save firefighter#Hochwasser #Starkregen #Feuerwehr #Helfer #Unwetter #Deutschland #ueberschwemmung #Flutwelle #flut #nrw #RheinlandPfalz #teamwork #retter #Germany #Flood #floodinggermany #firefighters
Quelle: Facebook pic.twitter.com/xUnpBKyRNw
— FlowerOfTheForest (@FlowerOfTheFor1) July 15, 2021
Catastrophic flooding in Germany. Ahrweiler District reports 1,300 persons are currently MISSING, with around 1,000 rescue missions open this morning in #BadNeuenahr alone. (The population of #Ahrweiler is 130k). One firefighter reported killed.
— Nancy Argyle (@Plan_Prep_Live) July 16, 2021
More than 60 people have died and dozens have been reported missing as severe flash flooding in Belgium and Germany turned streams and streets into raging torrents. https://t.co/Go0HgPeIAe pic.twitter.com/uSfvS1Agxs
— ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2021
This drone footage shows the extent of damage caused by record rainfall in areas of Belgium and Germany. The torrential rain has caused river banks to burst and flood entire neighborhoods of certain cities. At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens are still missing. pic.twitter.com/PXu8Xee1ay
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 16, 2021