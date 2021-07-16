https://www.theblaze.com/news/elementary-school-lesson-compares-illegal-immigration-detention-centers-to-wwii-era-japanese-american-internment-camps

Elementary school students at a Maryland public school were reportedly taught a lesson comparing securing America’s southern border to Japanese internment camps of World War II.

What are the details?

Matthew Foldi, journalist at the Washington Free Beacon, tweeted about the purported lesson, which included a video that was reportedly shown to students as young as four years old.

The lesson was said to have taken place at North Glen Elementary School.

Foldi tweeted, “WATCH: 4 year olds in @AACountySchools are falsely taught that Japanese-American internment is comparable to securing our border. The county confirms ‘components of critical race theory embedded within’ its curriculum.”

What else do we know about this?

In the video, a narrator points to two images: one of people being detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, and interned Japanese-Americans in World War II-era camps.

The narrator says, “What do you notice about these two images? What looks the same? What looks different?”

The narrator later continues, “Japanese people and all Asian people were experiencing a lot of racism. That’s like bullying someone for having a different skin color. And they were being told that they don’t belong in the United States. This is becoming worse for Asian people living in the U.S. at this time. Especially Japanese people.”

Foldi noted that Republican County Councilman Nathan Volke, who represents the northeastern area of Anne Arundel County, said that the lesson was “disturbing.”

“There is no parallel to the forced imprisonment of Japanese-Americans, who were citizens of the U.S. during World War II, and the temporary detainer of individuals entering the U.S. illegally,” Volke told the outlet.

He added, “It’s disturbing that this type of teaching is happening, and further reinforces the concerns that so many parents are raising about critical race theory and other divisive topics being taught in our schools. There’s no place for this in Anne Arundel County.”

Foldi reported that an email sent to a parent by a senior county education official — which was reviewed by the outlet — confirmed that there are “components of critical race theory embedded within [our curriculum].”

Foldi added, “In addition to featuring a historically dubious comparison, the lecture promoted the abolish ICE and defund the police campaigns as human rights movements, showing images of Asian activists bearing signs that included ‘Abolish ICE’ and #DefendBlackLife, #DefundThePolice.”

Foldi noted that neither the Democratic county executive nor the county’s Democratic council members responded to requests for comment about the included curriculum.







Woke Education in Anne Arundel County, Maryland



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

