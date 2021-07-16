https://www.oann.com/ericsson-strikes-8-3-billion-5g-deal-with-verizon/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ericsson-strikes-8-3-billion-5g-deal-with-verizon
FILE PHOTO: Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg
July 16, 2021
(Reuters) – Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Friday it struck an $8.3 billion deal with Verizon Communications Inc to accelerate the deployment of 5G network in the United States.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)