MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A five-month luxury cruise, on board a Miami-based Regent Seven Seas Cruise liner, sold out within three hours, setting a new company record.

The voyage on board the Seven Seas Mariner departs from PortMiami on January 6, 2024.

Over 132-nights, the ship visits 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, offering 442 free shore excursions and access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the most the cruise line has ever visited on a world cruise – as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

The ship will travel 34,500 nautical miles.

The itinerary includes stops in Central America, the US West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

Fares for the epic 2024 World Cruise started at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, up to $199,999 per guest for a Master Suite.

It’s the third year in a row, Regent Seven Seas Cruise Lines broke the company’s world cruise opening day booking record.

