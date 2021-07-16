https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/even-scott-gottlieb-hates-the-new-la-mask-mandate/

Posted by Kane on July 16, 2021 1:44 pm

‘This new Los Angeles County mask mandate, I don’t think it’s the right move.’

Gottlieb predicts private businesses will establish Vaccine mandates…

Vaccination numbers jumped dramatically after France’s new law was announced…

