“I don’t think it’s the right move. I don’t think you can tell people who have been vaccinated that they have to wear a mask. Quite frankly it’s likely to be the exception,” says @ScottGottliebMD about LA County bringing back mask mandates for indoor settings. pic.twitter.com/PxGPZ5mtwf

‘This new Los Angeles County mask mandate, I don’t think it’s the right move.’

Gottlieb predicts private businesses will establish Vaccine mandates…

Why isn’t the U.S. requiring vaccinations like France? Former FDA Commissioner @ScottGottliebMD responds and tells @SRuhle that businesses will likely establish mandates going forward as coronavirus cases rise. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/Xw74XP8tDR

Vaccination numbers jumped dramatically after France’s new law was announced…

Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that a proof of vaccination (or a negative test) would very soon be needed to access public events, restaurants, cinemas, stations & airports…

Since then, more than 2.2 million vaccination appointments have been booked in less than 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/9lAr52iDgf

— Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) July 14, 2021