https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/563404-ex-trump-official-number-one-national-security-threat-ive-ever-seen

A former Trump administration official is calling the Republican Party the “No. 1 national security threat.”

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, made the comment during a Thursday interview on MSNBC’s “The Reid Out.”

“I’ve spent my whole career not as a political operative. I’ve never worked on a campaign in my life other than campaigning against Trump. I’m a national security guy. I’ve worked in national security against ISIS, al Qaeda and Russia,” Taylor said.

“And the No. 1 national security threat I’ve ever seen in my life to this country’s democracy is the party that I’m in — the Republican Party. It is the No. 1 security national security threat to the United States of America,” he said.

Taylor further warned that the House would become a “haunted House” if the GOP regains control of the lower chamber. He added that if Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyOn The Money: IRS funds snag infrastructure deal | Biden touts ‘transformative’ child tax credit payments | Powell’s uncertain future Corporate PACs resume donations to McCarthy after brief pause The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Merkel visits the White House before stepping down MORE (R-Calif.) became Speaker, it would represent former President “Trump’s hand on that Speaker’s gavel.”

“If Kevin McCarthy continues to pay homage to a twice-impeached presidential loser, I think should give all Americans pause and make them worry about the future of this country and national security,” Taylor concluded.

.@MilesTaylorUSA: “The Republican party is the number one national security threat to the United States of America.” #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/H1lc6lY8Cg — The ReidOut (@thereidout) July 15, 2021

Taylor worked for the DHS from 2017 to 2019 and at one point served as chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenLeft-leaning group to track which companies hire former top Trump aides Rosenstein: Zero tolerance immigration policy ‘never should have been proposed or implemented’ House Republican condemns anti-Trump celebrities during impeachment hearing MORE.

Weeks before the 2020 election, Taylor revealed that he was the anonymous author of an op-ed in The New York Times titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” which was published in 2018.

Taylor said on Twitter that he stands by his Thursday remarks.

“I stand by my statement. Unless my Party reforms, its extremist elements represent the leading threat to our democracy,” he tweeted Friday.

I stand by my statement. Unless my Party reforms, its extremist elements represent the leading threat to our democracy. https://t.co/xkFyp9yqPE — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) July 16, 2021

