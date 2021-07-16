https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f27ff0bbafd42ff58807f8
South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olymp…
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were wounded in a mass shooting in Washington, D.C., Friday night, police said. …
Scores of Palestinian protesters have been injured in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near an evacuated illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent ha…
Just as the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and nearby nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that lef…