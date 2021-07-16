https://justthenews.com/government/security/fans-players-scramble-mlb-baseball-game-interrupted-shooting-outside-ntionals?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fans and players scrambled for cover Saturday night after a shooting was reported outside Nationals Park in Washington D.C., forcing the suspension of a major league baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

D.C. Police said four people were wounded in the shooting outside of the stadium, two at the scene and two who later walked into hospitals

Police said there was no further threat, and fans were allowed to exit shortly after 10 p.m. ET.

“This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” police tweeted.

Players could be seen scrambling off the field and fans hiding under seats after gunfire erupted outside the third-base entrance to the stadium.

“A shooting has been reported outside of the third base gate at Nationals Park,” the Nationals announced moments after the shooting. “Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

More than two dozen police cars, ambulances and fire engines were on the street outside the third base side of the stadium, and a police helicopter hovered overhead, the Associated Press reported.

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth inning when several loud pops were heard from the third base side of the ballpark.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats. Some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout on the third base side for safety as sirens could be heard, AP reported.

