Federal authorities have charged a father and son duo, both of whom served as police officers, with allegedly being among the people who joined Proud Boys members in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to a superseding indictment unsealed Friday, authorities have charged 51-year-old Kevin Tuck and his son, 29-year-old Nathaniel Tuck, with multiple crimes, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

The two were arrested in Tampa, Fla., and were released on a $25,000 bond Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

The Tucks were included in the indictment along with Edward George Jr., who was scheduled to appear in federal court Friday in Raleigh, N.C., as well as previously charged Orlando-area men Arthur Jackman and Paul Rae.

George was also charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer and stealing government property, and along with Kevin Tuck was charged with entering the Senate chamber.

Both George and Nathaniel Tuck were charged with engaging in civil disorder, according to the indictment.

The FBI had previously identified Rae and Jackman, who is married to an Orange County, Fla., sheriff’s deputy, in a photograph standing outside the Capitol along with a group of men that included alleged Proud Boys members, such as Florida organizer Joe Biggs.

It was not immediately clear from the indictment what relationship, if any, the Tucks or George had with Jackman and Rae.

Federal authorities have so far charged at least 37 members or associates of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, in connection with violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as pro-Trump supporters gathered to protest President BidenJoe BidenJ.D. Scholten: Democratic Party is ‘getting blown out of the water’ by not connecting to voters Children under 12 could be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by winter: report Georgia secretary of state calls for Fulton County elections officials to be fired MORE‘s election win.

David Ogden, the chief of police for the Windermere Police Department located near Orlando, said in a press release Friday that Kevin Tuck had been an officer with the force since 2019 after working for police in the city of Longwood.

The chief said that a fellow police officer raised concerns that Kevin Tuck participated in the riot at the Capitol, and that he was eventually contacted by the FBI regarding an arrest warrant.

Ogden said that Kevin Tuck has since resigned from the department, effective immediately.

“The Windermere Police Department (WPD) has worked tirelessly over the past eight years to build a reputation of serving with Honor, Integrity and Service to our residents and this arrest doesn’t reflect on the hard work of the men and women of [the department],” the police chief said in a statement.

Apopka, Fla., police told the Post that they had employed Nathaniel Tuck as a full-time officer from March 2018 to August 2020 and are cooperating with the FBI’s investigation.

