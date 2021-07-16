https://www.dailywire.com/news/feel-like-utter-s-chrissy-teigen-talks-despair-of-cancel-club-takes-heat-online

Model and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen posted a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday detailing the despair of “cancel club,” referencing the fallout from an Internet bullying scandal which included minors.

“[I] don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life,” Teigen started the post, which has racked up more than 878,000 likes on Instagram since Thursday.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race,” the 35-year-old wrote. “But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot,” said the Sports Illustrated model. “Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

“All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day,” Teigen told her Internet fans. “I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s*** anymore!”

“If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u,” she closed the post.

Some online were quick to criticize Teigen’s post, highlighting her affluence and referencing the bullying scandal, wherein Teigen told troubled then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden to “take a dirt nap.” Others argued the model needs help if she’s having such a hard time adjusting to Internet “withdrawal.”

What fun is being a rich celebrity if you can’t even bully random people anymore. https://t.co/oam6AT550C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2021

She’s literally so rich and hot and has a sexy husband and beautiful children and what’s making her depressed is not tweeting… she needs a therapist and some Jesus https://t.co/wqO1zCauyB — JACQUES (@arcadeyblog) July 15, 2021

Imagine being a millionaire wanting internet validation… She needs a therapist. https://t.co/bAuTNbhVxF — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) July 15, 2021

The Blaze reported on even more criticism of Teigen:

In response to Teigen’s dramatic admission, one Twitter user wrote, “And I thought I had it rough being unemployed since last Fall, applying for 140 jobs and spending time trying go figure out I’m going to pay my mortgage and provide food for my family. Oh and cancer survivor on top of that. I guess others like Chrissy have it far worse.” Another added, “Seems like raising two small children should be taking up a majority of someone’s time idk.” Another user said that Teigen perhaps needs to take an inventory of her life if being “alone” in her thoughts is so troubling. “If being ‘alone in her thoughts’ is leaving her depressed, she should make some life adjustments,” the user wrote. Another user suggested that Teigen spend her time volunteering rather than complaining about her life on social media. “She needs to go volunteer somewhere anonymously it would change her world,” the user wrote. Another added, “Chrissy, honey, this isn’t depression… This is withdrawal. Canceling may be the best thing to happen to you. Get some therapy and find some new sources of dopamine. Preferably the kinds that don’t involve hurting others.” “What happens when vacuous person is forced to confront the vast, unending emptiness of self. Yes it’s agony,” yet another user pointed out.

