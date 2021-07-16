http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-b8XciXtm0s/

Is Caitlyn Jenner already thinking about a reality TV comeback?

Jenner is running to replace Gavin Newsom as California’s governor in the upcoming recall election, but the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t giving up on the entertainment business just yet.

Jenner has been joined by a film crew during her campaign events in the state and at other events like the CPAC conference, a campaign spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“As with any candidate that has done in the past, there are cameras filming Caitlyn at certain big political events like CPAC,” the spokesperson said. “There is no deal for any television show or documentary.”

According to Politico, which first broke the news, the film crew is being paid by Jenner herself, and that whenever the campaign ends, the former Olympic athlete will be able to do what she wishes with the footage.

It is no longer unusual for political campaigns to have documentary crews embedded with them and following the candidates. Last Year Hulu debuted Hillary, a documentary that included extensive access to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and in 2014 Netflix began streaming Mitt, which included access to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Earlier this year Amazon announced a deal to stream Mayor Pete, which follows Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic primary campaign.

But of course none of those politicians have the reality TV experience of Jenner, someone who knows what makes for compelling viewing. As with those campaigns, any decision on what to do with the footage is unlikely to be made until after the campaign, and as the campaign said, there is no deal right now.

The recall election is still a few months away, so Jenner’s future could still be in politics (though with more than a dozen Republican candidates, and with Newsom’s popularity well above where Gray Davis was in 2003, it may be an uphill climb), but even if it doesn’t work out, Jenner appears to be setting herself up for a return to the entertainment business.

