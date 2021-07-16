https://basedunderground.com/2021/07/16/former-pfizer-vp-says-mainstream-media-fact-checks-are-a-pack-of-lies/

When it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), there is no such thing as “asymptomatic transmission” or “variants.” These are completely made-up concepts that have no basis in reality, and yet anyone who tries to tell the truth about it is chided by the mainstream media for spreading “misinformation.”

Reuters is doing this to Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former vice president and chief science officer at drug giant Pfizer. For daring to claim that much of the plandemic rhetoric is a pile of pseudoscientific garbage – and it is – Yeadon has been labeled an “anti-vax proponent” who is making “unfounded claims.”

A “fact checker” article analyzing Yeadon’s claims says that he has created “a mixture of straw men and sheer invention” by revealing that asymptomatic transmission is a lie, and that the idea of variants is just “idiotic.”

“There’s also a terrific peer-reviewed journal article showing that domestic transmission in asymptomatic cases was effectively zero,” Yeadon is quoted as saying about symptomless transmission of the Fauci Flu.

As for variants, Yeadon had this to say:

“I can show several good quality papers demonstrating that T-cells from a convalescent person or an immunized person each recognize all the then-available variants, again, as anticipated by fundamentals of immunology. The weak twaddle in their piece about antibodies is risible.”

Yeadon: People who claim Wuhan Flu shots are safe are “bastards”

Yeadon has also come out in condemnation of the so-called “vaccines,” explaining that “bastards” created them in order to depopulate the world.

“We have VAERS, Yellow Card, and EMA monitoring,” Yeadon says. “We have mechanisms of toxicity. We have multiple open letters to EMA (warning of blood clots) which were immediately followed by vaccine withdrawals (for blood clots).”

The fact that the government is pushing these things on pregnant women is even more heinous, Yeadon says.

“No one in their right mind thinks giving experimental treatments to pregnant women is other than reckless. Especially when reproductive toxicity testing is incomplete.”

Two recent public disclosures show that in mice models, Chinese Virus injections create “a very disturbing concentration” of vaccine chemicals in the ovaries. This is major news, and yet the mainstream media is nowhere to be found in reporting on it.

“No one has followed it up, so the assumption has to be this is happening in humans too, and (II) our concern expressed in the December 2020 petition to EMA about immune cross-reactivity between spike protein and human syncytin-1 has been confirmed,” Yeadon says.

“A paper was very recently published showing young women making antibodies to syncytin-1 within days of vaccination.”

The entire thing is “fraud,” Yeadon says, suggesting that thousands have already died from the injections. And yet where are the people in protesting the scam – and perhaps more importantly, where are they in protesting the government entities that are pushing it on us all?

“These people all need locking up in that new high-security facility being built at speed at Wellingborough, Northants,” Yeadon says. “The prima facie case against a dozen or so people in U.K. warrants their arrest pending criminal prosecutions.”

These are bold statements, and ones that Reuters has decided are unacceptable. In its “fact check,” Reuters declared that Yeadon is wrong, and that the plandemic narrative is somehow right, even though there is zero evidence to support any of it.

“If these figures are of the same order of magnitude for other countries as well, and there is no reason to assume otherwise, then the plague is a deception of unprecedented proportions, and crimes committed against humanity on a huge scale have been committed here,” Yeadon says.

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus deception in the media can be found at Pandemic.news.

