Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark MilleyMark MilleyOvernight Defense: Milley feared Trump coup, book says | Gillibrand expects fall vote on sweeping military justice bill | Biden says sending troops to Haiti ‘not on the agenda’ Trump to Pence on Jan. 6: ‘You don’t have the courage’ ‘If I was going to do a coup’ becomes viral Trump punchline MORE issued a stark warning to former President Trump Donald TrumpPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising J.D. Scholten: Democratic Party is ‘getting blown out of the water’ by not connecting to voters Five people of same Texas family arrested in connection to Capitol riot MORE about a possible strike against Iran in the final months of his presidency, telling him such a move could lead to a “f—— war,” according to a book set to be released next year.

“If you do this, you’re gonna have a fucking war,” Milley warned Trump of a possible strike against Iran, according to the book’s co-author Susan Glasser a reporter for The New Yorker.

Glasser’s book about the former president, penned with her husband Peter Baker of The New York Times, comes from almost 200 interviews with sources and details Milley’s paranoia regarding Trump’s eagerness to strike Iran due to the country’s actions against U.S. interests, The New Yorker reported.

Milley was concerned Trump would do anything to stay in power, from launching a military coup to starting a conflict with Iran, the book says.

Milley would reportedly tell staff “both engines are out, the landing gear are stuck, we’re in an emergency situation. Our job is to land this plane safely and to do a peaceful transfer of power the 20th of January.”

The book details a Jan. 3 meeting that included Milley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoPompeo on 2024: ‘I want to continue to have an impact’ Trump, DeSantis lead CPAC straw poll Sunday shows preview: Biden defends troop withdrawal in Afghanistan; COVID-19 impacting unvaccinated pockets MORE and national security adviser Robert O’Brien as finally quelling fears of Trump launching a strike against Iran after the three outlined the consequences of the decision. Trump appeared to listen to their warnings.

Another book about Trump from two Washington Post reporters set to be released next week said Milley was also concerned Trump would attempt to launch a military coup to stay in power and months later he still refuses to concede the election.

Trump on Thursday responded to reports of Milley’s fear of a coup calling it “ridiculous!”

“So ridiculous! Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of ‘coup,’ and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” Trump said.

