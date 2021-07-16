http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lqRFDlQyvhU/

Model Gigi Hadid has replaced disgraced left-wing celebrity Chrissy Teigen on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever following Teigen’s cyberbullying scandal.

Hadid can be heard narrating a newly released episode of Never Have I Ever after Teigen parted ways with the show, according to a report by Page Six.

Teigen’s exit from the show came after it was revealed that she told fellow model Courtney Stodden to commit suicide when Stodden was a minor being groomed by actor Doug Hutchison.

Stodden said that Teigen privately told her to take “a dirt nap” and expressed that she couldn’t wait for her to die.

Teigen responded to the scandal by issuing a lengthy public apology, stating in part, “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.”

And Stodden was apparently not Teigen’s only victim.

Other alleged victims reportedly include actress Lindsay Lohan and Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, who Teigen publicly called “a whore.” Fashion designer Michael Costello has also claimed to be a target of Teigen, who he says falsely accused him of being a racist and threatened his career.

The Netflix show is not the only entity to cut ties with Teigen amid the cyberbullying scandal. Retailers including Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Target, and even Safely — the home cleaning product line she launched with Kris Jenner — have also parted ways with the Joe Biden supporter.

This week, Teigen took to Instagram to proclaim that she feels Like “utter shit” after her years of cyberbullying have been exposed.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race,” Teigen wrote in a lengthy post. “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.”

“Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it,” she added. “If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”

