Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley called-out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Friday after the Congresswoman blamed the US for ongoing unrest in Cuba.

“When Obama opened up to Cuba the regime profited & was emboldened to increase its politically motivated harassment, violence & detentions. Trump rightfully restored sanctions on a gov that tortures its own people. Can’t call for human rights & empower an oppressive dictatorship,” posted Haley on Twitter.

“We stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and condemn the suppression of the media, speech and protest. We also call for an end to the U.S. embargo and additional Trump-era restrictions that are profoundly contributing to the suffering of Cubans,” said AOC following the Cuban protests.

Senator Ted Cruz sent a message of hope to the people of Cuba from the US Senate Friday morning; saying America should always “stand-up and speak boldly on the side of freedom.”

“To the people of Cuba, I want you to know your message is being heard, your bravery is being seen and it’s worth it,” said Cruz.

“This is potentially an inflection point. America should stand-up and speak boldly on the side of freedom. There’s a reason those folks carry our flag. There’s a reason they look to America,” he added

