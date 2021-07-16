https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/go-cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-warns-pandemic-unvaccinated-video/

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday sounded the alarm and warned of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Walensky’s warning comes as the Biden Administration sends goons door-to-door to harass unvaccinated Americans.

“There is a clear message that is coming through,” Walensky said during a Friday news briefing. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.”

Biden’s Covid response coordinator Jeff Zients targeted Florida in his remarks on Friday and said the Sunshine State accounts for 20% of all new Covid infections.

TRENDING: Breaking: Arizona State Senator Demands Biden Electors be Recalled to Arizona and New Election Held Following Thursday’s Stunning Audit Revelations

VIDEO:

BREAKING: “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” CDC Dir. Walensky says in White House Covid briefing. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage … Communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well.” pic.twitter.com/1PrNBwG213 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 16, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

