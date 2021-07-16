https://www.theblaze.com/news/hill-harrisx-poll-finds-32-percent-of-registered-voters-consider-themselves-woke

Thirty-two percent of voters consider themselves to be “woke,” according to a Hill-HarrisX poll.

While merriam-webster.com defines the term as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice),” some on the political right may associate the term with a person who is devoted to radical left-wing views.

When asked whether they viewed themselves as woke to the extent that they understand the term, 32% of registered voters answered in the affirmative, while 23% answered in the negative, 13% were unsure, and 31% did not know what the term means.

The percentage of people identifying as woke varied through different age brackets, with 61% of 18- to 34-year-olds answering yes to the question, compared to 39% of 35- to 49-year-olds, 22% of 50- to 64-year-olds, and 8% of those 65 and older.

Thirty-eight percent of voters viewed being woke as good, while 21% viewed it as bad and 41% thought it was neither.

People were split 50-50 on whether “wokeness” is “helping the country evolve and develop for the better or is it stoking differences and causing social and political unrest.” But while 72% of Republicans believed that it is fueling differences and creating unrest, 70% of Democrats felt that it is helping the nation develop for the better.

Nearly half (49%) of Democratic voters identified as woke, while only 17% of GOP voters felt the same way.

More than a third (36%) of GOP voters indicated that they did not consider themselves to be woke, while 10% were unsure and 37% did not know what the term means.

Thirteen percent of Democrats did not consider themselves to be woke, while 13% were unsure and 26% did not know what the term means.

“This survey was conducted online within the United States from July 8-9 among 938 registered voters by HarrisX. The sampling margin of error of this poll is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points,” the poll explains. “The results reflect a nationally representative sample of registered voters. Results were weighted for age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, income, political party, education, ideology and area type where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population.”

