Hawkins, the IHG spokesman, said his company is collaborating with other hotel operators and organizations such as the American Hotel & Lodging Association, which has launched a hiring campaign, to bring back workers quickly.

Guests have been understanding so far. A recent study from J.D. Power showed guest satisfaction at North American hotels holding steady over the last two years, as flexible cancellation policies and cheaper rooms offset drags on service. But as travel rebounds and hotel pricing climbs, visitors are apt to raise their expectations.